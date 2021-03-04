The Philippine government is confident that its vaccination rollout against coronavirus disease will continue with the "sure" arrival of AstraZeneca vaccine and the one million doses to be purchased from Sinovac Biotech this month, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"That will continue because we are expecting one million (doses) from Sinovac, we're going to purchase them," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a radio interview.

Currently, he said the government is using the 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by China.

Asked if United Kingdom's AstraZenica vaccine under the World Health Organization-COVAX facility will arrive soon, Roque said, "From the COVAX facility, we're expecting 500,000 plus (doses), so we are sure that they will arrive this March."

"So, I think their arrival will not be delayed and by April, the supply will soar because of the purchases that we're making," he said.

Roque said this was the reason the government is confident that the inoculation program will continue and all 3.4 million health workers will soon be vaccinated.

After the health workers, the government is targeting to vaccinate senior citizens. Celerina Monte/DMS