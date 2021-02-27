まにら新聞ウェブ

2月27日のまにら新聞から

Phivolcs records 113 tremors from Taal Volcano

［ 75 words｜2021.2.27｜英字 ］

More than 100 tremors were recorded from Taal Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

Phivolcs said a total of 113 volcanic tremors were recorded from Taal Volcano. It said the tremors lasted from one minute to 34 minutes.

"Despite these, only weak steam-laden plumes were emitted by fumarolic activity at the vents of the main crater," it noted.

Phivolcs is monitoring Taal Volcano which remained on alert level one. Robina Asido/DMS