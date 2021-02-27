President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the recent fatal shooting incident between the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said Duterte directed the joint panel formed by the PNP and PDEA to "discontinue their ongoing investigation."

"This is to ensure impartiality on the Quezon City shootout incident," he said.

Roque said it is the legal mandate of the NBI to conduct a probe, especially when men in uniform are involved.

At least four people - two cops, a PDEA agent and its informant - died while four other personnel were wounded during the misencounter on Wednesday, February 24, near a fast food chain in Quezon City.

The PDEA and PNP claimed they were conducting a legitimate buy-bust operation when the shooting incident took place. Celerina Monte/DMS