The government is eyeing to provided subsidy for the commercial hog raisers amid shortage of pork supply in the market, an official said on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, in a virtul presser, said this is one of the initiatives being considered to help hog farmers increase supplies.

"One proposal being studied is an insurance subsidy of 50 percent for commercial hog raisers that will utilize the quick response fund under the quick response fund of the Department of Agriculture," he said.

The matter was one of the issues discussed during the Cabinet meeting, which President Rodrigo Duterte convened on Monday.

The DA earlier said that there is a projected shortfall of about 400,000 metric tons of pork for this year.

The government is attributing the shortage of pork products on the African swine fever, which has been affecting the hog industry. Celerina Monte/DMS