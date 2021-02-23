Few hours after making landfall, tropical depression ''Auring'' weakened into a low pressure area (LPA), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday afternoon.

In its 2pm bulletin, Pagasa said Auring weakened into a LPA around 11am prior to crossing Rapu-Rapu Islands, Albay.

“It is forecast to move northwestward to westward and may traverse Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque, and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours,” it said.

Pagasa said there is a possibility that the weather disturbance will dissipate while traversing Southern Luzon.

The weather bureau lifted the tropical cyclone wind signals.

“However, the Northeast Monsoon will continue to bring strong breeze conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Aurora, and Quezon,” it said.

Moderate to heavy rains may still be experienced in some parts of the country, Pagasa said. Ella Dionisio/DMS