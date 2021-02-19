Tropical depression ''Auring'' has intensified into a tropical storm while moving slowly northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said ''Auring'' intensified around 8am and was last spotted at 685km east-southeast of HInatuan, Surigao Del Sur with maximum winds of 65 kph and gusts up to 80kph.

The weather bureau said ''Auring'' is not expected to bring heavy rains on Wednesday but there is an increasing likelihood of heavy rainfall affecting Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands over the weekend through Monday.

“Tropical Storm Auring will move generally westward to west-northwestward through the forecast period, with an increase in speed by Friday as it turns more west-northwestward,” Pagasa said.

Based on their forecast track, ''Auring'' may intensify into severe tropical storm prior to landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Ella Dionisio/DMS