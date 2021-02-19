In a close decision, nine Metro Manila mayors agreed with the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to gradually ease quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR), according to Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Tiangco said nine mayors voted in favor of shifting to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) while eight voted for the NCR to remain under GCQ.

“We were asked to choose between MGCQ (allowing) 15 to 65 (years old) or GCQ (allowing) 15 to 65 (years old),” the mayor said.

Tiangco said he voted for GCQ status that will only allow 18 to 65 years old to go out as health experts are opposing lowering the age restrictions to below 18 years old.

“But the one who wins is the MGCQ (option),” he said.

“So whatever the decision (of the mayors) we will have to follow,” he added.

Tiangco said the decision to shift Metro Manila under MGCQ by March 1 will be up to President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a separate radio interview, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the Metro Manila Council (MMC), economic managers and IATF discussed the possible shift to MGCQ.

“If we will be under MGCQ, (it was discussed) when should we implement MGCQ and how ready we are, what data we have, how can we balance the economic and health concerns,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro said once quarantine status is lowered to MGCQ, the Metro Manila mayors are hoping there will be provisions on the guidelines of IATF giving LGUs oversight function.

“It is in the law that we have local autonomy and the general welfare clause where we can exercise power if necessary in order to protect public health welfare,” he said.

“If ever there will be a lockdown, it will not be a general lockdown but a localized or granular lockdown because our economy cannot handle another general lockdown,” Teodoro said.

During their meeting with the IATF, Teodoro said the discussion was about the situation of the country’s economy.

“The mayors agreed that we will have a consensus building today until tomorrow on what will be our decision on the proposals of the economic cluster,” he said.

As to the re-opening of traditional cinemas, Teodoro said the mayors will wait for the final proposal of IATF.

“The mayors will have a consensus building… Whatever the majority decision is will be respected by the mayors… (Then) it will be submitted to the IATF,” he said.

“Even if you open (the cinemas) the people are still afraid… But (Trade) Secretary Mon (Lopez) said cinemas should be given a chance,” he said.

The government deferred the re-opening of cinemas to March 1.

He said Metro Manila mayors are prioritizing the health of the people.

“We should balance the economic activity and health concerns,” the mayor said.

He added limited opening of face-to-face classes being suggested by the economic cluster was also discussed.

As to the age restrictions, Teodoro said they made a proposal and are waiting for the finalization that will be done by the IATF.

Asked for his stand, Teodoro said it is all right to lower the age of those allowed to go outside if it’s for their education as long as minimum health standards are observed.

“In general, the mayors opposed the lowering of age restrictions to 5 to 7 years old because we cannot see the need for it and (kids of ) this age might become a super spreader,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro said it is important that the mayors are being consulted as they are the ones implementing IATF protocols and guidelines.

“Not only the LGUs but also the sectors eyeing to be open must be consulted,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS