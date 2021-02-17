President Rodrigo Duterte has granted amnesty to members of various rebel groups in the country.

Duterte issued various four separate proclamations on Feb. 5, 2021 for the amnesty of the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Moro National Liberation Front, Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade, and former members of communist terrorist group, all who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws in "furtherance of their political beliefs."

According to Duterte, amnesty program is an integral component of the government's "comprehensive peace efforts" and part of the peace agreements with those groups.

The amnesty shall not be granted to those who have been proscribed or charged under Republic Act No. 9372, otherwise known as the Human Security Act of 2007, or RA No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

It also shall not cover kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, and other crimes committed against chastity as defined by the RPC, as amended, crimes committed for personal ends, violation of RA No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002, grave violations of the General Convention of 1940, and those identified by the United Nations as crimes that can never be amnestied, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other gross violations of human rights.

For the purpose of the proclamations, the clause crimes committed in pursuit of a political belief shall include, but shall not be limited to acts and omissions performed or undertaken as part of a plan, program of action or strategy decided by the rebel leadership to overthrow and replace the national government, any of its political subdivisions, or duly constituted authority, with or without the use of arms.

For the crime for which amnesty may be granted must have been committed prior to the issuance of the respective proclamations.

A person who has already been granted amnesty under previous amnesty proclamations shall no longer qualify to apply for amnesty under the latest proclamations.

For avoidance of doubt, persons who applied for amnesty under previous proclamations whose applications were not considered for having been made outside the reglementary period for filing may apply under the new proclamations.

Applications for the grant of amnesty shall be filed under oath with the Amnesty Commission within one year from the effectivity of the respective proclamations.

All the proclamations state that they shall take effect upon concurrence by a majority of all the members of Congress. Celerina Monte/DMS