The Philippine government is eyeing Pakistan and other countries as possible models for the United States' payment to continue the Visiting Forces Agreement in the country, Malacanang said on Monday.

"Pakistan got 16 billion (dollars). We think we should get something similar or close to that amount," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press briefing.

"But definitely not the amount we are currently getting," he said.

A study showed that the Philippines is receiving $3.9 billion from the US.

Roque said his office is also checking the amount being paid by the US in Turkey.

"What the President wants is if you want to continue using our territory, we want just compensation for it; not coins, not rotten equipment," he said, claiming that those equipment that came from the US were not donations but they were paid.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a speech in Pampanga Friday, said if the US wants to continue with VFA with the Philippines, it has to pay.

This prompted some some quarters, including a senator, to say that it was uncalled for as it could be considered as extortion.

Roque echoed Duterte's demand for payment, citing that when war breaks out, particularly in the South China Sea, the Philippines would be the first one to be affected.

The US continues sailing in the disputed waters to ensure freedom of navigation despite China's strong opposition.

China has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including those areas within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zones of other countries like the Philippines.

On observation that Duterte's call for US payment at this time was undiplomatic, Roque said, "Diplomacy is only about niceties, but the policy remains the sole prerogative of the President because the President is the sole architect of foreign police. So, that is the policy of the President either way you put it."

Last year, Duterte ordered the abrogation of the VFA. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the termination process has been suspended until now. Celerina Monte/DMS