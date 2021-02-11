Meat shops of those who will be found violating the price ceiling will be closed, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday.

“Violators of EO (executive order) on the price ceiling will be closed by market authorities,” Interior and Local government Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a text message.

Last February 8, Executive Order No. 124 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte came into force.

However, after two days, there are reports in Tondo that vendors are still selling their pork and chicken products at their previous price, which is higher than the price cap.

The vendors said it’s still hard for them to get pork meat and they might not be able to sell it if the situation lasts longer.

Some vendors just closed their shops since they cannot sell their meat products within the price ceiling.

The EO set the pork prices for kasim/pigue at P270 per kilo while for liempo, P300 per kilo, and for dressed chicken P160 per kilo. Ella Dionisio/DMS