Malacanang said on Wednesday a Food Security Summit will be held amid the rising prices of some agricultural products, such as pork.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the summit, which aims to boost and develop the agri-fishery sector, will be spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture with the cooperation of the local government units and private sector's industry players and stakeholders.

"The Food Security Summit likewise aims to discuss mitigation measures on current issues affecting the agriculture sector such as the upsurge in the prices of pork, drop in farmgate prices of palay, the onslaught of the African Swine Flu (ASF), among others," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a 60-day price cap on on selected pork and chicken products in Metro Manila starting February 8 to prevent further surge in their prices. But, this prompted some pork and chicken vendors in wet markets to go on a holiday.

Roque said the summit, which has no definite date yet, further seeks to present some models for agribusiness value-chain approach, LGU-led agri-fishery extension system, and strengthening the role and capacities of local price coordinating councils and regional development councils.

"As part of the President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s whole-of-government approach, the summit aims to develop a National Food Security Plan to achieve our vision of a food-secure and resilient Philippines with prosperous farmers and fisherfolks, and where consumers have continuous flow of food and producers have continuous productivity, unhampered movement of agricultural commodities, accessibility and price stability," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS