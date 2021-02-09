President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order creating the National Amnesty Commission.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday the formation of the NAC is part of the steps in offering the hand of peace to some groups that are fighting the government.

He said the commission will be composed of seven members, including the chairperson and two regular members who will be appointed by Duterte.

The ex-officio members are the secretaries of the Department of Justice, Department of National Defense, Department of Interior and Local Government, and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. The latter agency will act as the secretariat of the Commission.

"The primary task of the National Amnesty Commission is to accept and process the application of the amnesty and determine the applicants who can avail this in connection with the recent amnesty proclamations pending concurrence of Congress," said Roque in a televised press briefing.

He said the Palace has sent the amensty proclamations to Congress for its concurrence.

Under the Constitution, the President is given the power to grant amnesty to those who usually rebelled against the government. Once an amnesty is granted, it is as if the crime, usually rebellion, was not committed.

The government has been aggressive on its campaign for the members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front to return to the folds of law. Celerina Monte/DMS