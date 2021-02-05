President Rodrigo Duterte will not apologize to European Union after his accusation that it was holding hostage the supplies of COVID-19 vaccine from United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Malacanang said on Thursday.

This was after the EU denied the allegation, saying that the Philippines would not be affected by the export controls.

"None, because there's really need for clarification," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing when asked if Duterte would apologize for his statement.

He said it appeared that there was "vaccine nationalism."

"That's the issue that the President disclosed. Now that there is such clarification, we appreciate it. But if the President did not speak, they won't give such clarification," Roque said.

In his recent televised public message, Duterte claimed that EU has taking hostage AstraZeneca from selling COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. Celerina Monte/DMS