The Philippine National Police has acquired three more multi-role police helicopters for law enforcement and public safety operations.

PNP Chief, Police General Debold Sinas said the PNP Special Action Force-Air Unit has formally accepted delivery of three brand new H-125 Airbus single engine turbine helicopters from Airbus Helicopters Southeast Asia PTE LTD on January 29 at the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City.

“These new air assets will further boost our operational capability in support of the anti-insurgency and anti-terrorism campaign,” Sinas said.

This latest acquisition of police helicopters was procured through funds from the General Appropriations Act 2019.

The new police helicopters with registry numbers RP-2420, RP-6088, and RP-9710 are now at the PNP-SAF Air Unit hangar at the Manila Domestic Airport, he said.

According to the Chief PNP, the PNP fleet now has seven H-125 Airbus, two R-22 Robinson police helicopters and a fixed-wing trainer aircraft, all stationed in Metro Manila.

The PNP is eyeing the deployment of two helicopters each in Central Visayas and Southern Mindanao, and one in Northern Luzon, Sinas said.

The PNP has included an air-ambulance to its shopping list of programmed procurements. DMS