The Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus disease and more than 11,000 recoveries on Sunday.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said there were 2,103 new cases, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the country to 525,618.

The Health department said there were 11,653 patients who recently recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 487,551 while 80 patients succumbed to the virus which brought the total fatalities to 10,749.

The DOH said the COVID-19 active cases in the country stood at 27,318.

Of the active cases, 87.7 percent were mild, 5.5 percent were asymptomatic, 3.3 percent were critical, 2.8 percent were severe, and 0.60 percent were moderate.

In a statement released last Saturday, the DOH said the number of COVID-19 cases UK variant was still at 17.

"The PGC (Philippine Genome Center) was able to sequence only 48 samples for the fourth batch of sequencing, and none of which was positive for the B.1.1.7 variant," it said.

The DOH, however, noted that the PGC was supposed to include more samples in the sequencing efforts.

It said the agency was unable to do so due to the global shortage in sequencing reagents for high throughput whole genome sequencing.

"The PGC is still set to sequence another 48 samples this coming week, including samples from CAR (Cordillera Autonomous Region) and other targeted areas," said the DOH.

Last January 20, the Philippines recorded the first UK variant case involving a 29-year-old businessman who returned from Dubai. Ella Dionisio/DMS