A total of 69 drug suspects were killed during the anti-illegal drug operation from November to December 2020.

On the latest data (#RealNumbersPH) released by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Friday, the recorded number of individuals died during the anti-drug operation from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020 reached 6,011.

From July 1 2016 to Oct. 31, 2020, a total of 5, 942 drug suspects were killed.

The report shows that 273,014 suspects, including the 10,959 high value targets were arrested during a total of 188,603 operations from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020.

High-value targets arrested include 449 government employees, 368 elected officials, 103 uniformed personnel and 295 foreign nationals.

Authorities also rescued 3,511 minors who got involved in illegal drugs.

PDEA operatives have dismantled a total of 680 drug dens and 17 clandestine laboratories while P57.30 billion worth of illegal drugs where P47.34 billion came from confiscated shabu seized during operations.

From the total of 42, 045 barangays, 20,946 were cleared while 13,984 have yet to be cleared. Robina Asido/DMS