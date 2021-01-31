The Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,109 coronavirus cases (COVID-19) on Saturday, which raised total cases to 523, 516.

Active cases reached 36, 943 out of which 85.2 percent are mild.

Seventy one persons died from COVID-19, raising total deaths to 10, 669.

For the second day, the DOH did not release provinces and cities which had the most number of COVID-19 cases.

There were 146 persons who got well from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 475, 904. DMS