DOH reports 2,109 COVID-19 cases
2021.1.31
The Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,109 coronavirus cases (COVID-19) on Saturday, which raised total cases to 523, 516.
Active cases reached 36, 943 out of which 85.2 percent are mild.
Seventy one persons died from COVID-19, raising total deaths to 10, 669.
For the second day, the DOH did not release provinces and cities which had the most number of COVID-19 cases.
There were 146 persons who got well from COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 475, 904. DMS