Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay relieved Major General Benedict Arevalo after he asked to go on leave to give way for an investigation by the military on the "erroneous list" of University of the Philippines (UP) students who allegedly joined the New People's Army (NPA).

"The CSAFP (Chief of Staff, AFP) commends the magnanimity of Major Gen. Benedict Arevalo in requesting for leave of absence while the investigation is ongoing," Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said on Friday.

"CSAFP granted his request and relieved him as J7 for purposes of the investigation," he added.

Arevalo said the relief of Major General Alex Luna from his post as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2, was formally decided by the Board of Generals of the AFP.

"The decision was made official by the Board of Generals (BOG) that resolved also to relieve Major General Alex Luna as J2 for purposes of investigation," he said.

"The BOG likewise agreed that the deputies of the offices of J7 and J2 be designated as chiefs in acting capacities," Arevalo said. Robina Asido/DMS