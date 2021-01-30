By Celerina Monte

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has set the conditions for entry of foreign nationals in the Philippines as travel restrictions in over 30 countries due to new variant of coronavirus disease will no longer be extended after expiration on January 31.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF adopted during its meeting on Thursday the conditions for foreign nationals who are allowed to enter under previous relevant IATF resolutions, effective February 1.

"The restriction remains until January 31, 2021 and would lapse after the aforesaid date," he said.

Beginning February 1, Roque, also the IATF spokesman, said arriving foreign nationals should have valid and existing visas at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under Republic Act No. 6768 or the Act Instituting the Balikbayan Program.

He said the foreign nationals should also have a pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility.

"They shall also be subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel or facility on the sixth day from the date of their arrival," he said.

The entry of these foreign nationals, Roque said will be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.

He said that those who are allowed still need to complete their 14-day quarantine.

He clarified that all foreign nationals who are not allowed entry to the Philippines as stated by previous orders, including those holding tourist visas, are still prohibited to enter the country.

The IATF directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate the necessary guidelines. DMS