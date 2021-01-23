The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the lowering of age restriction for those who should stay at home in areas placed under modified general community quarantine starting next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Malacanang said on Friday.

"Any person below 10 years old, those who are over 65 years of age, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, and pregnant women shall be required to remain in their residences at all times," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, citing IATF Resolution No. 95 issued on January 21.

The new policy is effective beginning February 1.

Roque said the IATF also encouraged the local government units under general community quarantine, such as Metro Manila, to lower also the age restrictions.

"For areas under general community quarantine, local government units are enjoined to adopt the same relaxation for age-based restrictions," he said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier pushed to lower the age to 10 years old of those who could be allowed to go outside to boost consumption.

Currently, only 15 to 65 years old could go out. Celerina Monte/DMS