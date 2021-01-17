President Rodrigo Duterte lauded the continued high-level engagement between the Philippines and China even amid the ongoing global pandemic and stressed the importance of both sides delivering on the promises of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation.

In a statement on Saturday, Duterte stressed that cooperation on public health must be strengthened, particularly access to safe and effective vaccines, to safeguard the health of peoples and in order to hasten the economic recovery of China and the Philippines and the larger region.

“The recovery of nations … sits on the back of stronger economies. China plays a very key role in reviving our region’s economy. Let us do all we can to revive economic activities

between the Philippines and China,” Duterte said.

He also conveyed appreciation for China’s continuing support and cooperation in the country’s fight against COVID-19 in terms of medical equipment and supplies and sharing of experiences and expertise as well as in the repatriation of Filipino nationals.

For his part, State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s commitment to support the Philippines’ efforts to combat COVID-19.

He announced that China will donate 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines. He affirmed China’s resolve to do everything to ensure that vaccines become a global good.

Wang also declared that China will continue to support the Philippines’ recovery through enhanced economic cooperation.

Responding positively to Duterte’s call to prioritize infrastructure and reaffirmation of the importance of China’s support for the Build, Build, Build program, Wang reiterated China’s determination to complete pending infrastructure projects.

This as Wang announced the finalization of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project and the Subic-Clark Railway Project agreements this week.

Wang underscored China’s commitment under President Xi Jinping to work closely with the Philippines to sustain the positive trajectory of the valued and special bilateral relations.

Joining the President during the meeting were Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr; Ambassador Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the People’s Republic of China; Senator Christopher Lawrence Go; Representative Allan Peter Cayetano; Undersecretary Robert E.A Borje, Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol; Department of Finance Undersecretary Mark Dennis Y.C Joven; and Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial.

The China delegation included His Excellency Ambassador Huang Xilian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Philippines; Ministry of Commerce Vice Minister Qian Keming; Ministry of Foreign Affairs Assistant Minister Wu Jianghao; and China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Vice Chairman Deng Boqing.

The courtesy call lasted for 40 minutes. COPP/OPAFA