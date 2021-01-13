President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered to stop all mining operations in an island in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

In the "Virtual Presser," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the mining operations in Tumbagan Island in Languyan was one of the issues discussed in the Cabinet meeting, that Duterte presided over on Monday night.

"The President is very much concerned about reports that the Island has been completely devastated as a result of mining operations in the area," he said.

He noted that Tumbagan Island has been mined out.

"And while rehabilitation efforts are underway, the President is issuing a directive to stop any and all mining in Tumbagan Island, and to step up the rehabilitation of the area by planting more trees and other efforts of rehabilitation," Nograles said.

He said that more actions will be undertaken as "more light is shed regarding the state of the Island and the conduct of mining operations in the area." Celerina Monte/DMS