The Philippines has secured 25 million doses of vaccines from China's Sinovac, with 50,000 doses to arrive in the country by February, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Chinese vaccine will arrive in tranches until December this year - 950,000 doses to arrive in March, 1 million doses each in April and May, and 2 million doses in June.

The Food and Drug Administration, however, has yet to issue an emegency use authorization to Sinovac.

"We will wait for the EUA from the regulatory authorities (before using the Sinovac vaccine)," Roque said.

This early, Roque dismissed the possible criticisms that would be hurled by those with "colonial mentality" and critics of the administration for acquiring a Chinese vaccine.

"To the critics of the government, better be silent...you will again fail," he said, citing the situation in Turkey and Indonesia where Sinovac vaccine was used.

He said in both countries, the effectivity rate of Sinovac was at 91.25 prcent.

Roque cited reports that Indonesia is set to start its mass COVID-19 vaccination to be led by President Joko Widodo using the Sinovac vaccine.

The spokesman said that by June and July, vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are also expected to arrive. Celerina Monte/DMS