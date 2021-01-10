New coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases neared 2,000 daily after 1,952 were reported Saturday by the Department of Health.

New cases have been rising since January 6.

Total cases reached 485, 797, of which 26, 784 are active.

Thirty four persons died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 9, 398.

Davao City had the highest number of COVID-19 for Saturday, followed by Quezon City 98, Rizal 80, Cavite 77 and Bulacan 74.

A total of 291 persons survived COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 449, 615. DMS