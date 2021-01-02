まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
28度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,600
$100=P4,795

1月2日のまにら新聞から

DOH reports 1,765 new COVID-19 cases

［ 74 words｜2021.1.2｜英字 ］

On the first day of the new year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,765 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Friday.

Total COVID-19 cases are now at 475,820.

Davao City had the highest number of cases with 100, followed by Rizal 99, Cavite 71, Quezon City 70 and Manila 69.

Four persons died from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 9,248.

There were 106 persons who overcame COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 439,895. DMS