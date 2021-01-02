On the first day of the new year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,765 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Friday.

Total COVID-19 cases are now at 475,820.

Davao City had the highest number of cases with 100, followed by Rizal 99, Cavite 71, Quezon City 70 and Manila 69.

Four persons died from COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 9,248.

There were 106 persons who overcame COVID-19, raising total recoveries to 439,895. DMS