President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday told Filipinos there is always hope even in darkness, poverty and suffering as he described 2020 as a difficult year.

In his Christmas message, Duterte urged the public to turn to the narrative of the birth of Christ whenever they find themselves on the verge of despair and hopelessness.

He said the birth of Christ came in the night and happened in the most obscure and humblest of places, which is the manger.

“It reminds us that we should always have hope, even in darkness, poverty and suffering,” Duterte said.

“This year has been difficult for all (of) us. So many lives lost, countless families separated, even great economies collapsed, and yet we are still waiting for a vaccine against the diseases,” he said.

Not only the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but the country has also faced numbers of typhoons which caused casualties and damages.

Duterte hoped that the light brought by Jesus will bring love and cheer to everyone.

“Not only to our families and friends, but also to our frontliners, those who lost loved ones, and those who are in need,” he said.

“May we all have a meaningful celebration and let us be hopeful of better days ahead,” he added.

Duterte is currently celebrating his holidays in Davao City with his family. Ella Dionisio/DMS