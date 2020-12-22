At least eight people died due to Tropical Depression ''Vicky'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

NDRRMC deputy spokesman Mark Timbal said two died in Eastern Visayas, one in Davao region and five in Caraga.

Timbal said two were also injured and one missing in Caraga.

NDRRMC recorded a total of 8,924 families or 36,030 persons affected by ''Vicky'' in Cagayan Valley, Eastern Visayas, Davao Region and Caraga.

It said 3,815 families or 15,803 persons are being served inside te 123 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC also recorded 12 road sections and bridges that are affected by flooding, landslide, mudslide, soil collapse, road city and toppled electric post in Eastern Visayas, Davao Region and Caraga.

"Seven road sections and four bridges are not passable," the report said.

A total of 88 houses were affected because of ''Vicky'', of which 65 were destroyed.

NDRRMC also recorded P110,400,000.00 worth of damage to infrastructure in Bicol and Caraga. Robina Asido/DMS