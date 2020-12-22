A police officer is facing charges for double murder after he shot a mother and her son during an altercation in Paniqui, Tarlac last Sunday.

Brig. Gen Val De Leon, Central Luzon police director,. said Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, 46, and assigned at Paranaque City, surrendered to Rosales Municipal Police Station hours after he committed the crime.

De Leon said Nuezca shot the two around 5:10 pm at Barangay Cabayaoasan, Paniqui, Tarlac after they failed to settle their dispute about right of way.

Victims were identified as Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25.

De Leon said suspect is under the custody of Paniqui Municipal Police Station and will be facing administrative and criminal charges.

The death of the two victims was caught on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Nuezca’s daughter was arguing with the Gregorios when all of a sudden, the cop shot Sonya in the head after saying “You want me to kill you?”

After shooting the mother, he shot the son in the body. Nuezca shot the victims again in their heads after they fell to the ground.

In a radio interview, Lt. Col Noriel Rombaoa, Paniqui police chief, said Nuezca admitted to the crime.

“What he said is when he saw his daughter and the victim (mother) arguing, he lost his control,” Rombaoa said.

He said Nuezca used his PNP issued firearm.

In another interview, Rombaoa said based on witnesses, the suspect went to the victims’ house after an improvised gun using PVC cannon was heard in their area.

“They are just neighbors so the police(man) heard it and went to the victims’ house and there they had an argument,” he said.

“Then their long standing argument over right of way was discussed again and then their argument ended in the killing of the suspect,” he added.

Rombaoa reminded other policemen to always have self-control.

''Because we are the one who have firearms. If someone is aggravating us, there is a right (process), we can file a case against them and not to the point that we will used it,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS