President Rodrigo Duterte has approved additional P3.52 billion to implement the national identification system, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the additional fund included in the 2021 budget will be used for the registration of 20 million more individuals on top of the 50 million target to the Philippine Identification System by the end of next year.

Acting National Economic and Development Authority Director General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua presented the proposal for the implementation of the PhilSys during a recent Cabinet meeting in Malacanang.

Republic Act No. 11055, or the PhilSys Act, was signed into law by the Chief Executive to provide a valid proof of identity for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is mandated to lead the PhilSys, with support from the PhilSys Policy and Coordination Board chaired by NEDA and composed of various government agencies.

PSA started pre-registration for national ID system last October. Celerina Monte/DMS