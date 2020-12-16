President Rodrigo Duterte may sign into law the proposed P4.5-trillion budget for next year before Christmas, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the enrolled bill for next year's budget was not yet submitted to the Office of the President.

However, he said Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado told him that his office has gotten an advance copy of the bill approved by Congress.

"And even if it's not yet formally submitted, it's being studied already and the DBM already knew the line items which can be possibly vetoed by the President," he said.

Thus, Roque said a re-enacted budget for next year is unlikely.

"We were even planning a ceremonial signing of the budget before Christmas. I just don't want to say when exactly," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS