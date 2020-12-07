The former mayor of Pagbilao, Quezon who was shot last month, has passed away in a hospital in Taguig City, Quezon Provincial Police Office said on Sunday.

Police report said former Mayor Romeo Portes, 73, died at St. Luke’s Hospital around 4pm on December 3.

Police Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police director, said Portes’ autopsy was conducted in the hospital.

Madrideo condemned the killing and assured his family that the police will do their best to identify the suspects and put them to jail.

While managing the store owned by his daughter located at Barangay Bukal in Pagbilao town on November 24, two unidentified suspects onboard a motorcycle arrived in front of the store and shot him in the face.

A special investigation task group was created to investigate the incident and his family offered a P500,000-reward to those who can identify the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS