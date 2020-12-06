A day after new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases dipped to its lowest in nearly five months, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,773 cases on Saturday.

This brought total cases to 438,069.

In its latest report, Davao City has the highest number of cases with 162, followed by Quezon City 92, Benguet 80, Rizal 70, and Laguna 66.

Seventeen persons died from COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 8,526.

There are 133 persons who recovered from COVID-19, placing total recoveries to 399,582.