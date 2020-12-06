Three persons died due to landslides in the province of Oriental Mindoro on Friday.

Based on the report from the Socorro Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, three-year-old Donna Mae Ayen died in Sitio Duluhan, Brgy. Mabuhay II around 11:30 am.

The landslide affected a total of 19 families or 73 individuals who were being served at the barangay hall. Eight houses were also destroyed.

Another landslide happened at the vicinity of Sitio Sucot, Barangay Bayani, Naujan municipality around 4:30 am of the same day.

The victims, identified as Jaypee Festijo, 25 and his son Ybarro Festijo, 4, both residents, were sleeping when the landslide occurred. Robina Asido/DMS