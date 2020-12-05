The mayor of Los Baños, Laguna was shot inside the municipal hall Thursday evening.

An initial police report said Ceasar Perez, 66, was on his way to the eceiving area of the municipal hall at Barangay Timugan after having a massage at a municipal spa around 8:45 pm when gunmen attacked him.

Perez was shot in the back of his head twice and the suspects fled.

The mayor was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of trying to revive him.

According to reports, Perez, who is also the former vice governor of Laguna, is among the 46 narcopoliticians named by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, Brig. Gen Ildebrandi Usana said they have not obtained any information on the identity of the persons responsible for the death of Perez.

"There are no persons of interest either," Usana said in a statement.

"Rest assured however that police investigators are now on their feet to start working on getting the pieces of evidence and identifying the mastermind and the perpetrators behind the killing," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS