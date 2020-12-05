The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed some establishments in areas under general community quarantine to accommodate individuals up to 30 percent of their capacity, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said the decision is contained in IATF Resolution No. 87 issued on December 3.

The IATF approved the conduct of meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibition events in restaurants in general; restaurants attached to hotels; ballrooms and function halls within hotels; venues within hotel premises; and mall atria in areas under GCQ.

"These events shall be limited to workshops, trainings, seminars, congresses, conferences, conventions, board meetings, colloguia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows, and shall be allowed up to thirty percent (30%) of the venue capacity," IATF said.

The IATF directed the Department of Tourism and the Department of Trade and Industry to jointly issue guidelines on the matter.

However, it said the decision is "without prejudice to stricter protocols which may be imposed by the local government units where these eligible venues may be located." Celerina Monte/DMS