Authorities confiscated a total of P26-million worth of marijuana in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City early Sunday.

Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief, said operatives from NCRPO, Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), and PNP- Highway Patrol Group (HPG) conducted a joint operation along EDSA Hi-Way, Brgy. Apolonio Samson, Balintawak around 7:40am.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three alleged drug suspects and confiscation of around 217 kilos of marijuana amounting to P26,040,000.

Danao said the operation was a result of their intensified and intelligence driven operation.

He said they would invigorate their operations and coordination to arrest high value targets and seize larger amounts of drugs.

Suspects are now under the custody of PDEG in Camp Crame. Ella Dionisio/DMS