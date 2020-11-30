The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said more than 10,000 patients have already recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Based on the 4pm Case Bulletin, the Health department recorded a total of 10,579 recoveries bringing the total to 398,624.

As to the new cases, a total of 2,076 were recorded bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the country to 429,864.

DOH said as of November 28, 1,473 out of 23,968 persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

"90.4 percent were mild and asymptomatic cases," it said.

DOH also recorded 40 deaths bringing the total fatalities to 8,373.

Most of the new cases were recorded in Quezon City with 137 cases followed by Laguna with 122, Cavite with 103, Batangas with 96, and Angeles City, Pampanga with 79.

With the Christmas season coming, DOH reiterated its reminder to the public to always follow the minimum health standards on every activity and during travel. Ella Dionisio/DMS