Malacanang welcomed on Friday the conviction of couple Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, alleged leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), for kidnapping and illegal detention.

"The long arm of the law has finally caught up with the Tiamzon couple. We therefore consider this latest court decision as a triumph of the justice system," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"It clearly shows that the wheels of justice continue to grind," he said.

Roque said the Palace respects the decision of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court for convicting the Tiamzons for their involvement in the abduction of Army Lt. Abraham Claro Casis and two other soldiers in 1998 in Quezon province.

In a separate statement, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo said that the conviction of the Tiamzons should be a reminder to everyone that the Philippines is a republican and democratic country that is governed by the rule of law.

"The enemies of society and of the government who seek to undermine the integrity of the social order and of the nation's lawful institutions shall answer for their misdeeds," he said.

"Those who seek to reform the social and political structure must do so in accordance with existing laws. Otherwise, they shall be accountable and punished accordingly," Panelo stressed.

While the spouses may still avail of their remedial right to appeal their conviction before the higher courts, the official said the decision is "a positive development towards the elimination of all forms of criminality in the country through a fair and just trial, and under a thriving democracy and independent Judiciary."

The Tiamzon couple, who were arrested in Cebu in March 2014, were temporarily released in 2017 since they were among the 16 consultants of the National Democratic Front in the peace talks with the government.

However, in late 2017, the talks bogged down and President Rodrigo Duterte even ordered the termination of the peace negotiation and the arrest of the Tiamzons and other communist leaders who were given temporary liberty due to the peace talks. Celerina Monte/DMS