The Philippines is allowing entry of Filipinos' foreign spouses and children and former Filipino citizens and their families starting December 7, Malacanang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday, November 26.

However, he said they have to comply with certain requirements.

"The Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday, November 26, 2020, allowed the entry to the Philippines of Filipino citizens’ foreign spouses and children, regardless of age, who are traveling with them, starting December 7, 2020," he said.

"Also permitted is the entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children, regardless of age, who are travelling with them," Roque said.

He said these persons are allowed visa-free entry under Executive Order No. 408, series of 1960.

But Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said that the subject individuals are required a pre-booked quarantine facility and a pre-booked testing for coronavirus at a laboratory operating at the airport.

"They, too, must be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry," he said.

In line with this, Roque said the IATF directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate the necessary guidelines to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy.

The Department of Tourism is also directed to issue the necessary guidelines for the provision of sufficient accommodation for the said persons taking into account the release of their COVID-19 test results, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS