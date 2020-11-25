The Department of Education (DepEd) distanced itself on Tuesday on the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo's community learning hub project where a number of students who lack gadgets or internet connections could go to that place to study.

This as Education Secretary Leonor Briones maintained that for this year, DepEd has no plan to resume face-to-face classes and if should it do it next year, it would be selective.

"Our policy, because we are following the order of the President (Rodrigo Duterte), we're not allowing the (face-to-face classes) because the DepEd has no authority to announce such kind of class...what happened was that the OVP (Office of the Vice President) coordinated directly with the LGUs (local government units),''Briones explained in the televised press briefing.

So the situation now, example in Pasig, they coordinated with directly with the LGU in Pasig, but one-on-one because it was not approved by our division superintendent," added Briones.

The Office of the Vice President opened a community hub learning in Pasig City last October to assist students who need gadgets and devices for their studies.

Robredo's office partnered with the private sector and LGUs to pursue the project amid the blended learning being implemented by the DepEd.

Briones said the Office of the Vice President suggested the project to DepEd last August. But she said they followed the policy of the President not to conduct face-to-face learning.

She said the DepEd declined the Office of Vice President's request to put up similar hub in Caloocan City, while in the case of Taytay, Rizal, Robredo's office coordinated with the barangays.

With the possible vaccines against coronavirus disease soon, asked if physical classes would soon be held, Briones said, "We are studying that possibility but definitely, not this year and definitely, not until the President makes a pronouncement."

"But we are preparing a report for the President on the current experience, and it's clear that if there will be face-to-face, it will be very limited to areas which are absolutely safe, there will be conditions from the Department of Health; there will also be conditions coming from us. It will not be … simultaneous face-face to face ? No! It will have to be very selective and it will not happen this year. And the President has not spoken on that subject at all," she explained.

Under the existing blended learning being enforced by DepEd, students could learn through online classes or with the help of printed modules, television or radio. There are no physical classes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS