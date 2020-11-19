Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana apologized to Vice President Leni Robredo and clarified that she did not board a military plane to Catanduanes.

According to the Department of National Defense (DND), "Lorenzana has sent his apologies to the Vice President for making a comment based on an erroneous report submitted to him."

"I requested the Philippine Air Force to confirm through their flight manifest and they reported that there was no instance that Vice President Robredo boarded any military aircraft in going to Catanduanes,” Lorenzana said.

“However, there was a jibed mission using an Air Force 'Huey' helicopter that brought relief goods from the Vice President from Legazpi City, Albay to Catanduanes last 03 November 2020,” he added.

Aside from Lorenzana, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo also apologized to Robredo. Robina Asido/DMS