The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) installed four senior police officials to key positions in Camp Crame-based units and offices.

General Debold Sinas on Monday formally installed Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, former head of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) as director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

The PDEG is the frontline PNP operating unit in the national campaign against illegal drugs.

Sinas tapped Col. Thomas Frias Jr as acting IMEG director.

IMEG is the lead PNP operating unit implementing the internal cleansing program through intelligence build-up and law enforcement operations against police personnel involved in irregularities and illegal activities.

Sinas also named Brig. Gen Ildebrandi Usana as the new spokesperson and chief of the PNP Public Information Office (PIO).

Usana is the former chief of the Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO), and Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas). He is replaced by Col. Vincent Calanoga.

"Let us all work together, especially on our campaign against illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and crimes. This is for the Filipino people," Sinas added. Ella Dionisio/DMS