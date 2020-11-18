Malacanang assured on Tuesday that the government has secured firm commitment from countries developing vaccines against coronavirus disease that the Philippines could get the supplies once they are available.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a virtual press briefing in Cagayan, said the assurance from various countries were coursed through the government officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We have firm commitment from the United States, relayed to (Foreign Affairs) Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin (Jr) by no less than Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo, that we will have access to COVID vaccines that may be developed in the United States," he said.

"(Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) also promised to our President that we will have the supply of vaccine that China can develop," Roque said.

He also cited that based on COVAX Facility agreement, AstroZeneca in United Kingdom has assured that both poor and rich countries could get COVID vaccines.

The Philippines is also talking to Russia and other countries which have been trying to develop their own medicines against COVID-19.

Duterte earlier said that he wants a government-to-government transactions regarding the purchase of the vaccines. Celerina Monte/DMS