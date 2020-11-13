''Ulysses'' slightly weakened as it moved west over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

''Ulysses'' was packing winds of up to 120 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph. Pagasa lowered warning signals to Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One which covered the western portion of Pangasinan, Tarlac, the western portion of Pampanga , Zambales, Bataan, and Lubang Island

But as it moved westward at 25 kph, the typhoon left some coastal cities near Metro Manila and Rizal coping with floods as ''Ulysses'' crossed Central Luzon early Thursday.

Residents in Marikina, parts of Pasig, Cainta, Montalban and San Mateo in Rizal climbed to the roof of their homes.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano told the Laging Handa forum that Marikina was badly flooded.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told dzBB that their responders were '' overwhelmed'' by pleas from residents as Marikina River rose to levels last seen in 2009 when a typhoon literally submerged some areas of Metro Manila. Forced evacuation was done at 3:18 am, police said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in an address, urged people to stay calm as the military, police and the Coast Guard deployed rescue teams.

Ano said he could not say how many were rescued. But he added although forced evacuation was done, floods caused by ''Ulysses'' were likened to ''Ondoy'' in 2009 because the release of water from dams coincided with the rains.

Ano said electricity was cut in Metro Manila because of the strong winds and the flooded areas. But he asked Meralco to restore power gradually within the day. DMS