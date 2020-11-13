President Rodrigo Duterte conducted on Thursday an aerial inspection in Metro Manila and nearby areas pummeled by Typhoon "Ulysses."

This as Duterte called on other Southeast Asian countries for a collective effort to demand from developed countries "climate justice."

Duterte left the virtual 37th Association and Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits to check the situation of the Filipinos affected by the weather disturbance.

"PRRD left the ASEAN summit after his intervention in the ASEAN-China summit," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Viber message.

During his intervention at the Summit while Ulysses whipped the country, Duterte cited that almost two weeks ago, the Philippines was struck by Super Typhoon "Rolly" and now, the country is again suffering from Ulysses.

"There is a great damage and I may not be around to attend further in this regard for I have to go around and see what I can do for my people," he said prior to his aerial inspection.

"With timely disaster preparedness measures, we were able to save many lives. But the typhoon left a trail of destruction in infrastructure and property. This represents a setback for our development agenda, particularly in the affected regions," Duterte said.

He said the calamity in the Philippines is yet another "stark reminder of the urgency of collective action to combat the effects of climate change."

"We must therefore further enhance our cooperation on disaster risk reduction management to reinforce our capacities, both at the national and regional levels," Duterte said.

"More importantly, we must amplify our voices to demand climate justice from those most responsible for this existential challenge we face today. Developed countries must lead in deep and drastic cuts in carbon emissions. They must act now, or it would be too late. Or if I may say addedly, it is too late," he stressed.

He said the developed countries must also deliver on their commitment to finance and invest in innovative adaptation solutions in the developing world.

"So we too can have a fair shot at progress and sustainable development. This is their moral responsibility from which there should be no escape. Otherwise, it would be great injustice ? a double blow to those who bear the brunt of the adverse consequences of their past actions and present inactions," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS