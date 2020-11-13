The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed assets and personnel to conduct search and rescue operations in Marikina, Rizal, Metro Manila and other areas flooded because of Typhoon ''Ulysses''.

AFP chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay said the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region has deployed disaster response units in and around Metro Manila to assist local governments in rescuing and delivering aid to residents affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

"We are particularly closely watching the situation in areas along the Marikina River that are experiencing heavy flooding due to the continuous heavy rains. Evacuation is ongoing, with the Naval Task Group of the JTF-NCR joining city disaster risk and reduction units with their rubber boats, trucks, and personnel," he said.

These were augmented by two disaster response units composed of three teams from the 7th Civil Relations Group, 101st Search and Rescue volunteers, and REACT PH volunteers that were deployed at 6:30 am to Marikina City.

Another amphibious team has likewise augmented the teams dispatched in Marikina earlier, Gapay said.

Another search and rescue unit composed of two teams from Bantay Bayan and 1301st volunteers were deployed in areas along Tulyahan river and Caloocan. We continue to maintain strong coordination with NCR local government units, the MMDA, and other national government agencies in closely monitoring the situation in critical areas, Gapay added.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)’s deployable response groups conducted an area assessment in Barangay Barangka, Marikina City to ensure all trapped individuals and families will be assisted.

The PCG also assisted in evacuating residents of Barangay Isla Puting Bato, Tondo Wednesday night. A total of 20 families, composed of 61 individuals, were brought to the Almario Elementary School that serves as an evacuation center.

According to PCG, additional quick response teams composed of 27 personnel equipped with search and rescue (SAR) gears and assets were deployed to the municipalities of Montalban and Rodriguez in Rizal for evacuation and rescue operations on Thursday morning.

Gapay said "two WASAR (Water Search and Rescue) teams from the 525th Engineering and Construction Brigade" of the military are assisting the local government units in San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal in rescuing residents affected by heavy flooding.

"These will be augmented by two teams coming from Cavite. Search and rescue helicopters are on standby for deployment to Marikina and Rizal as soon as the weather permits," he said.

In areas affected in the Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions, a total of 126 disaster response units with more than 1,000 trained and equipped personnel, 150 mobility assets, seven rubber boats, and six air assets have been dedicated to humanitarian and disaster response operations, Gapay added.

The Northern Luzon Command is conducting clearing operations in Ilocos Norte, particularly in Pagudpud, due to multiple landslide incidents. No casualties were reported in these incidents, Gapay noted.

The PCG Station in Cavite, in coordination with respective disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs), has helped a total of 122 families residing in coastal communities, of which 47 families are from Noveleta, 17 families from Rosario, 15 from Tanza, and 43 from Ternate.

The PCG District in Eastern Visayas reported that the Coast Guard Station Northern Samar recalled the suspension of all sea travel in the area, and had allowed vessels plying the "Allen - Matnog" route effective 5 am of November 12 or following the lifting of the storm warning signal number one in the region.

"Currently, there are no more stranded passengers or vehicles in the area. No untoward incident occurred or happened," the PCG District in Eastern Visayas stated. Robina Asido/DMS