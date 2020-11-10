Three inmates died while 65 were injured after a free for all occurred at the maximum security compound of National Bilibid Prison (NBP) on Monday morning.

Last month, nine inmates died as two gangs at NBP rioted.

In a statement, BuCor said the incident happened at 8:39 am and personnel from BuCor, Special Weapons and Tactics of the Philippine National Police (PNP-SWAT), and Bureau of Fire Protection were deployed.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the incident was between Sigue ? Sigue Sputnik and Sigue ? Sigue Commando where three PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) were declared dead on arrival at the NBP Hospital and 64 PDL sustained injuries,” it said.

Of the total injured, six were referred to Ospital ng Muntinlupa.

BuCor said relatives of the victims will be notified.

Earlier, BuCor said their personnel who were at the offices during the incident were ordered to evacuate.

“Also, some members of the Operating Team who immediately responded in the incident sustained minor injuries while suppressing the commotion,” it said.

The incident was contained around 10am and clearing operations are ongoing.

BuCor said Undersecretary Gerald Bantag is on top of the situation.

It added disciplinary measures will be imposed on those who will be found responsible over the incident.

BuCor said NBP is back to normal operations. Ella Dionisio/DMS