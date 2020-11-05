Casualties from Super Typhoon ''Rolly'' remained at 24 but damage to agriculture and infrastructure reached more than six billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

NDRRMC said damage to agriculture in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa has reached a total of P1,998,663,877.

Damage to infrastructure worth P4,794,974,885 was also recorded in the Bicol Region.

The NDRRMC said a total of 24,750 houses were damaged in Bicol and Cordillera Administrative Region, of which 3,666 were totally destroyed while 21,084 were partially damaged.

There were no changes on recorded fatalities as three remain missing. The number of injured rose to 74, NDRRMC.

NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal said some portions of Virac, Catanduanes could be reached by Smart and Globe.

"There are now portion of Virac with smart signal as as confirmed by OCD ETC team at the Capitol. At around 8 am there are incoming messages already received by the mobile phones of our uniformed personnel in the capitol," he said.

"We also received information from our Communications team in Virac that Globe has already set-up their emergency communications equipment, there is now Globe signal in a portion of Virac," he added.

Timbal said the government is still verifying if communications in other parts of Catanduanes were restored.

"Prior to the re-establishment of the communications link between NDRRMC and Catanduanes. Only HF radio communications and satphones were the only means of communications between our disaster managers. We thank our friends from amateur radio groups who served as the link in those critical times," he added.

The affected population is now at 532,794 families or 2,083,222 persons, of which 142,475 families or 517,172 persons are inside and outside evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS