At least 23 persons died from Super Typhoon ''Rolly''', which also caused crop damage of around P1.7 billion, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol said Tuesday.

The number of fatalities rose after four more victims died in the province of Albay.

In Albay, there were seven dead in Guinobatan, three in Malinao, one in Daraga, one in Polangui and two in Tabaco City.

Six were reported dead in Catanduanes, OCD Bicol said.

Mark Timbal, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman said, a man drowned in Talim Island, Binangonan Rizal.

Two more fatalities were also recorded by the Philippine Coast Guard, one of them is a resident of Camaligan, Camarines Sur who drowned while securing the mooring line of a boat during the onslaught of ''Rolly'' Sunday.

The other victim was on a motorcycle with his wife when they were hit by flash flood. His body was recovered at the vicinity of Barangay Tinga in Ibaan Batangas while his wife survived.

Timbal said three from Quezon, Marinduque and Sorsogon were injured while two from Guinobatan were still missing.

The OCD 5 said lahar incidents were reported in Tabaco City, Camalig, Sto Domingo and Guinobatan in Albay.

Timbal said so far damage to agriculture in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Regions V and VIII reached P1.74 billion.

As of Tuesday, NDRRMC recorded a total of 402,458 families or 1,612,893 persons in the affected regions.

The NDRRMC said 68 cities and municipalities in Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Region V experienced telco network interruption while 83 cities and municipalities in Bicol Region reported lack of water in some areas.

Electricity in 165 cities and municipalities of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region V and VIII is still interrupted.

Cavite province has been placed under a state of calamity, the NDRRMC said. Robina Asido/DMS