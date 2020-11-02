Malacañang on Sunday assured the public, especially in areas badly-hit by Typhoon "Rolly", that prices of goods will remain stable.

"According to the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), generally price and supply of basic necessities and price commodities remain stable,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised meeting at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council headquarters.

Roque said DTI is monitoring the prices to make sure that the suggested retail price is being followed.

“We have in place suggested retail price and those who will violate the suggested retail price will face sanctions,” he said.

Based on the Section 6 of the Price Act of 1992, prices of basic necessities in an area will be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under price control automatically if that area is proclaimed a disaster area or under a state of calamity.

“The President (Rodrigo Duterte) is appealing for cooperation during this time of crisis. Those who are selling basic necessities needed by the public, we hope that you will not take advantage,” Roque said.

Due to Typhoon Rolly, Signal No. 4 was raised over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Pampanga, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro.

Other areas in Luzon and Visayas were also placed under lower tropical cyclone wind signal warning.

Roque said the national government continues to monitor the situation in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS